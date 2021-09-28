Coming back from a deficit, the Union soccer Wildcats earned a 4-2 victory Wednesday at North County.
“It was a nice win for us,” Union Head Coach Matt Fennessey said. “We had talked about getting off to a quick start, but unfortunately they went up in the first 10 minutes. We battled back.”
Union (6-2) picked up the equalizer soon after North County (0-6) scored.
Eddie Luta was fouled in the box, and Isaiah Cojocaru scored on the penalty kick.
“After that, we were pretty much in the driver’s seat for the rest of the half,” Fennessey said.
Union took the lead on a team goal. Donoven Sherwood passed to Lucas Hoekel, who found Peyton Hall for the go-ahead goal. It was his first varsity goal.
“He had a nice right-footed volley and had a riper past the goalkeeper,” Fennessey said.
Salvador Garcia scored the third Union goal.
Each side scored once in the second half. North County scored the next goal, and Fennessey said Union worked to retake a bigger lead.
“We kept possession in the second half and played a lot better team game,” Fennessey said. “We controlled the pace of play.”
Fennessey credited Peyton Stowe, Jacob Dowil and Ardell Young for their play on defense.
Another defender, Noah Elbert, netted Union’s final goal, scoring off of a rebound from Cojocaru.
“I was excited about the way we played in the second half,” Fennessey said.
Elbert, Cojocaru and Hoekel recorded assists.
Cooper Bailey made seven saves in net for the win.
Union returns to Four Rivers Conference action next week. The Wildcats host St. Clair Tuesday at 5 p.m. Union plays next Thursday at Pacific.