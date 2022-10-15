Despite falling behind early, the Union boys soccer Wildcats roared back to defeat Wright City Tuesday at home, 4-2.
Union improved to 9-5 with the win over 11-3-1 Wright City.
“We gave up an early goal, which probably shouldn’t have been scored if we had played solid defense,” Union Head Coach Matt Fennessey said. “They got a long throw-in and we didn’t compete. They were able to get the ball to the back post and scored on a half-volley.”
But that served to wake up Union.
“I was happy with how we responded,” Fennessey said. “We scored pretty quick after that and it helped us to right the ship.”
Jace Pipes leveled the game for Union.
Sam Candido gave Union the lead with 10 minutes left in the half and Union led at the intermission, 2-1.
Candido and Avery Young both scored in the second. Pipes and Ethan Sulschi assisted.
“Avery Young is doing a really good job competing as a freshman,” Fennessey said. “He’s leading the team in goals right now.”
Wright City also scored in the second half, but Union was able to hang on for the win.
Cooper Bailey stopped eight shots in net.
After playing Thursday at Windsor, Union hosts Sullivan next Tuesday at 6:45 p.m.
