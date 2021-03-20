Playing Friday at noon, the St. Francis Borgia Regional girls soccer Lady Knights will be one of the first area teams to start the spring season.
Borgia will play three times in the two-day Rolla Tournament.
Mackenzie Severino’s team faces the host squad at Lion’s Memorial Field Friday at noon. That’s the first game of the event.
The Lady Knights will play a second Friday game at 7 p.m. against Springfield Catholic.
Borgia completes tournament play Saturday at 10 a.m. against Northwest.
The other Friday games start at 2 p.m. with Northwest playing Springfield Catholic. Rolla takes on Northwest at 5 p.m.
Saturday’s final game will be Rolla against Springfield Classic at noon.
There are no overtimes or shootouts in the event. Instead, a points system will be used.
A team earns five points for a win and three points for a tie.
Additionally, goal differential points are awarded with a maximum of three per game. If a team wins by a shutout, it will earn an additional point. However, no shutout points will be awarded in a 0-0 tie.
Should there be a tie after all games are played, the tiebreaking procedure starts with the head-to-head result.
If the tie remains, most goals scored will be the next tiebreaker. After that, fewest goals allowed will be checked.
Should a tie still remain, a coin toss will determine the winner.
Admission is $3 for fans ages 6 and older. There will be no concession stand, but outside food and drink will be allowed for this tournament.