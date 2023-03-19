There will be more depth on the St. Francis Borgia girls soccer roster this spring, but it comes at a price.
The Lady Knights had to drop their full junior varsity program due to low numbers. That should give younger players the chance to pick up varsity minutes, however.
Borgia will play some shortened JV matches, but not a full schedule.
“We are a pretty young team, with only two seniors, but we already have a lot of experience at the varsity level,” Borgia head Coach Mackenzie Severino said. “With eight returning starters, six other returners who have varsity experience, and talented newcomers, we are looking to build on last season.”
Borgia went 5-15-2 last season, starting with the tournament title from the Rolla Blue Fish Tournament.
Borgia finished the season with a 3-0 loss to Rockwood Summit in the Class 3 District 2 Tournament.
The good news is that the Lady Knights won’t be in Class 3 this season. Due to championship factor points, Borgia is falling back to its native enrollment class this spring, which was revealed Friday to be Class 1.
Borgia plays Northwest Friday at 3 p.m. at Missouri S&T in Rolla to open the Blue Fish Tournament. The Lady Knights face Pacific in the 7:30 p.m. game.
Borgia returns Saturday for a place game.
The home opener is Tuesday, March 21, against Union starting at 6 p.m.
Up front, the team has to replace two of its top scorers, Audrey Richardson (eight goals) and Lauren Dickhut (five goals).
Sophomore Haylee Stieffermann is the top returning scorer after netting five goals with one assist.
Junior midfielder Madison Lieberoff scored three times with four assists.
Sophomore midfielder Olivia Wunderlich scored twice last year.
Abby Schutte, another sophomore midfielder, scored one goal, but it was a big one as it lifted Borgia to a win over Washington.
In net, Borgia brings back two players with experience. Senior Madison Lammert played in 14 of Borgia’s games last year, recording one shutout.
Junior Kate Snider is listed as a goalkeeper and midfielder.
Sophomore Claire Turgeon also can play in net or at defense.
Borgia’s other senior, Natalie Alferman, is one of three newcomers among returning students.
Alferman be joined by sophomore Amelia Bogler, junior Macey Levin, sophomore Natalie Garrett, sophomore Kendall Nowak, Turgeon and freshman Jenna Chambers there. Nowak is a first-year player.
Borgia has most of its returning depth at midfield. Lieberoff, Schutte, junior Macy Strubberg, Wunderlich, sophomore Clara Heggemann, Snider and sophomore Haley Vondera are joined by freshmen Addison Carroll and freshman Hollan Tiefenbrunn.
Up front, Stieffermann will get depth from junior exchange student Lou Troel, sophomore newcomer Josie Charbonneau and freshmen Mia Klak, Sydney Kessler and Joanna Gillen.
Severino is being assisted by John Simmons this season.
“Our goals as a team this year are to learn as much as possible, work hard and be supportive of each other every single time we step on the field,” Severino said. “If we focus on doing those three things, we will have a successful season.”
