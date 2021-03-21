As far as seasons that have actually taken place, the Washington soccer Lady Jays have had a winning record in three in a row.
When the team gets back on the field for the first time in two years, they’ll be trying for a fourth. They’ll also be looking to improve on back-to-back district runner-up campaigns.
The Lady Jays finished 14-10 in 2019 before having a lost season in 2020 due to COVID-19.
Adam Fischer returns as the team’s head coach, assisted by Erin Wesselschmidt and Chris Lanemann.
The Lady Jays carry 34 players on the roster after a reported 38 came out for the team.
Nine of the returning players started at least 10 games in the 2019 season.
That includes four seniors in the midfield — Jessie Donnelly, Mia Lanemann, Grace Landwehr and Joie Heien.
Senior Rebekah Lewis returns at forward.
Another group of senior returning starters heads up the defense, including goalkeeper Ariel Pettis and defenders Molly Tinkey and Emma Vodnansky.
Donnelly was the team’s leading scorer with 17 goals in 2019, followed closely by Lewis with 15 goals.
Mixing in will be freshman Avery Lanemann and sophomore Maci Rohlfing in the midfield and juniors Abi Waters and Sadie Miller and sophomore Maddie Grimes on defense.
“Really, coming off a year where we were unable to play, we are looking to get kids settled into all positions,” Fischer said. “We have a senior class that played a lot of varsity soccer as sophomores, but after that we have a bunch of kids with little to no varsity experience.”
The Lady Jays begin the season at the Warrenton Girls Soccer Classic Friday and Saturday.
Washington swept its way to first place in the event two years ago.