The Washington soccer Lady Jays remain unbeaten to open the season.
Washington (4-0) followed up on last week’s sweep of the Warrenton Girls Soccer Classic with a 5-1 win at Pacific (1-1) Wednesday.
The Lady Jays got five goals from five different sources and led 4-1 at halftime.
Rebekah Lewis, Joie Heien, Grace Landwehr and Sadie Miller all scored in the first half for the Lady Jays.
Heien, Emma Vodnansky and goalkeeper Ariel Pettis were each credited with an assist.
“We’ve been pretty blessed so far,” Washington Head Coach Adam Fischer said. “We’ve had a few girls putting goals in. We got Jessie Donnelly back this week, and it’s nice to have her. She’s been one of our leading scorers the last few years. Spreading it around a little bit makes the other teams focus on everybody. Tonight, I didn’t think at times we did a good enough job of finding the right pass, but I guess we did it enough.”
Pacific’s goal was scored by Lexi Clark with an assist from Gillian Bennett.
“Scoring against Washington is something they haven’t done in a few years, so once that happened they had the fire in them,” Pacific Head Coach Dana Kelm said. “I’m very proud of how they did tonight. Washington is always one of those tough teams. Ever since we had them for our home opener two years ago and they took us for a ride, 10-0, we’ve had it in our hearts and minds to say, ‘Nope. We’re going to give it to them, and we’re going to show them.’ We have a lot of new, young players, and it was a great home game, even though the score didn’t reflect how hard they worked.”
Pettis turned in seven saves for the Blue Jays. Pacific’s goal was the first allowed by Washington this season.
“We knew they were pretty good because they went up and scored six goals against Owensville,” Fischer said. “They made us work for it. I thought they played a much better second half than we did. It’s only four games in, so we know what we can continue to work on.”
Pacific held Washington to just one goal in the second half, a penalty kick scored by Donnelly.
Pacific goalkeeper Emmaline Steel recorded nine saves.
“She came back and she really commands the defense back there, so I was really proud of how she played tonight,” Kelm said.
Washington next plays in its first GAC Central match of the season Tuesday at Ft. Zumwalt East, starting at 6:45 p.m.
Pacific was scheduled to resume Four Rivers Conference play Thursday with a home game against St. Clair. That game was called off due to bad weather. It has not been rescheduled as of deadline Friday.
The Lady Indians are scheduled to play another Four Rivers Conference match at Sullivan Monday at 5 p.m.