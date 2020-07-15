When MSHSAA officially canceled the 2020 spring sports season, one of the most disappointed teams was the Union soccer Lady ’Cats.
Entering this season, Union had won 15 Four Rivers Conference titles in a row and had finished fourth in Class 3 for the past two seasons.
However, that sorrow will be turning to joy this week.
“(We are) very excited to get back to soccer,” Union Head Coach Matt Fennessey said. “Everybody has been missing it and looking forward to this event.”
The Lady ’Cats will be playing in the 2020 St. Louis Varsity Soccer Showcase to be held at the Missouri Rush Sports Park in St. Charles County this Thursday through Saturday.
The park is off of Interstate 64 (U.S. 40-61) just west of the Winghaven Road exit.
Union will be playing early games for each of the three days.
• Union plays Flyers FC Thursday at 10:30 a.m. on Field No. 1;
• The Lady ’Cats play Friday at 1 p.m. against Sikeston on Field No. 1; and
• Union has an 8 a.m. game against Ft. Zumwalt North Saturday on Field 4.
Union’s squad can include players who graduated with the Class of 2020 thanks to special summer rules passed by MSHSAA concerning summer eligibility.
Showcase Rules
Boys and girls games are being played daily with starting times between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m.
There will be special rules at the showcase as well. Fans are asked to wait in their cars until 30 minutes before game time.
Game times will be shortened to 35-minute halves. Social distancing is encouraged, and could be enforced. Masks are recommended, and may be required in certain locations.
Soccer balls and bench areas will be sanitized prior to each game.
Carpooling is not recommended and players are asked to be ready to play as soon as they arrive.
All players, coaches and spectators attending the event assume all risks and sole responsibility associated with COVID-19.
About 20 girls reported for the first practice.
Union is practicing on Monday and Thursday evenings, to avoid the worst heat and humidity of the days.
There are changes due to the COVID-19 pandemic. All players have to complete a health questionnaire prior to entering practices. Hand sanitizing is done before and after practices. All equipment is cleaned and drills are run with social distancing, where possible.
College Signings
Fennessey also reported four of the 2020 seniors have signed to play college soccer.
• Hailey Cloud has signed with Arkansas State University;
• Grace Weiss has signed with Concordia University (Nebraska);
• Destinee Hartmann and Sami Starling have signed with East Central College; and
• Destiny Boehm is considering an offer, according to Fennessey.