It took COVID-19 to stop the Union soccer Lady ’Cats last spring.
Union was on a two-year run of reaching the MSHSAA Class 3 Championships and had two fourth-place trophies to show for it when the pandemic shut down spring sports a year ago.
Now, Matt Fennessey’s team is eager to get back to work.
Fennessey enters his 14th season as the team’s head coach. Union has won the Four Rivers Conference title in each of his 14 seasons. The Lady ’Cats also have won five district titles.
“Every year brings a new excitement as spring rolls around,” Fennessey said. “I think everyone is a little more excited this year because of the cancellation last year. I know that I have been waiting for this seems like forever. The group of kids is motivated and really seeking to improve individually and as a team.”
Fennessey is being assisted by Noah Assareh, Brady Weinhold and Bridget Klenke. Assareh will lead the junior varsity program. All are veteran coaches.
Fennessey reported 31 players came out for the team this year. All have made the team.
Seven starters are back. Three of the seniors already have signed with or committed to NCAA Division I programs.
Emily Gaebe has signed with Saint Louis University. She scored 62 goals with eight assists as a freshman and netted 51 goals with 18 assists as a sophomore.
Emma Cloud, a midfielder-defender, has signed with Arkansas State. There, she will reunite with her older sister, Hailey, who graduated in 2020. Cloud is a free-kick specialist and buried one from about 35 yards out into the top corner of the net in Monday’s jamboree against Lafayette.
Maddie Helling is a midfielder-defender who has committed to Indiana State. Helling would have missed the 2020 season due to recovery from knee surgery.
Both Gaebe and Helling have been out of practices so far as Union’s girls basketball team advanced to the MSHSAA Class 5 Championships. They will rejoin the team following the state tournament.
Other returning starters are senior wingers Kaitlyn Hobson and Kaylee Simpson, junior forward Maliyah Minor and junior midfielder Logan Baeres.
Fennessey said the team is still trying to figure out where everyone fits best.
Other players who are expected to step up include Sophie Eagan, Aubrie Golus, Maegan Riggins and Kara Deisner. Some have varsity experience from two seasons ago.
Fennessey said a number of sophomores are capable of playing important minutes. That group includes Ella Missey, Raegan Brueggemann, Briseyda Ballou and Addison Williford.
Mia Smith, a freshman, also has impressed in the preseason.
Fennessey noted it’s possible additional members of the girls basketball team could make an impact after they start practicing.
Union’s biggest opening is for goalkeeper. Hannah Olive graduated, and the Lady ’Cats have multiple candidates to take over the spot.
“We have three girls competing to fill that spot,” Fennessey said. “Sydney Ransom, Payton Sansom and Marisa Shollenberger have been working very hard at fine-tuning their craft. Competition is too close to call at this point.”
In the past, the Lady ’Cats have had goals to win the Four Rivers Conference and district. This year, the goals start a little more basic.
“I think our biggest goal will try not to be quarantined,” Fennessey said. “So many of these girls lost a complete season last year. My hope is that we make it through a full season without missing any games.”
Fennessey knows this season is going to be much different with no games last spring. He feels every Four Rivers Conference team will play its best against Union. He also feels both Washington and St. Francis Borgia Regional will be strong this year.
Fennessey said many important lessons were learned from the lost season.
“The biggest thing from last year was that we learned how much our kids, parents, community members and staff love high school sports,” Fennessey said. “Our team was absolutely devastated by the shutdown. I think it has renewed some of the attraction for a lot of people. I know personally that I couldn’t be more excited to get this season underway. Good luck to all the sports teams out there.”