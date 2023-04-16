For the second day in a row, the Union soccer Lady ’Cats vanquished a Phelps County foe Wednesday.
Union (7-1) knocked off Class 3 District 5 rival Rolla at Stierberger Stadium, 5-2.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
For the second day in a row, the Union soccer Lady ’Cats vanquished a Phelps County foe Wednesday.
Union (7-1) knocked off Class 3 District 5 rival Rolla at Stierberger Stadium, 5-2.
“Our kids played a pretty first half of the game,” Union Head Coach Matt Fennessey said. “I felt like we did an excellent job of finishing on corner kicks. Sophia (Helling) had a nice goal and so did Mikah (Williford) both from corner kicks. Holly (Pipes) and Jewelle (Anderson) were putting in a good service for us. It’s such a huge part of our game if we can capitalize on those opportunities.”
Union scored three goals in the first half and that proved to be the difference. Both sides scored twice in the second half.
“Second half, we had a couple goals in mind,” Fennessey said. “We wanted to include our wing play as much as possible. I thought we did a solid job of doing that. For the first 10-12 minutes, we were putting a lot of pressure on their back line. I think because we were focusing on spreading the ball out. It opened up some middle runs for our kids.”
Addison Williford and Helling each scored two goals while Mikah Williford added one.
Mikah Williford’s goal was the game winner.
Anderson, Helling, Pipes and Ava Sykes posted assists.
Defensively, Fennessey said things got away for a little bit.
“Really we needed to make a bit of an endgame adjustment and it just didn’t happen quickly enough,” Fennessey said. “Good learning moment for us. A good team can capitalize on you if you are not prepared or fall asleep for a minute.”
Ali Thwing stopped nine shots in goal for the win.
“We would’ve liked to close the door there and keep the shutout against the district opponent,” Fennessey said. “I thought our kids finished the game well though.”
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.