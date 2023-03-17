Looking to defend the Four Rivers Conference championship and hoping to move deeper into the playoffs, the Union girls soccer team is looking forward to the 2023 season.

“I think the biggest thing for us is the experience we gained last year,” Union Head Coach Matt Fennessey said. “We started six underclassmen for the majority of the year. I think that they have gained a lot of confidence in their play from last year. Just the right amount of senior leadership, and work ethic and we could be a dangerous team that no wants to play come May.”