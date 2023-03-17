Looking to defend the Four Rivers Conference championship and hoping to move deeper into the playoffs, the Union girls soccer team is looking forward to the 2023 season.
“I think the biggest thing for us is the experience we gained last year,” Union Head Coach Matt Fennessey said. “We started six underclassmen for the majority of the year. I think that they have gained a lot of confidence in their play from last year. Just the right amount of senior leadership, and work ethic and we could be a dangerous team that no wants to play come May.”
The Lady ’Cats, who went 16-4-1 overall last year, losing to Ursuline Academy in the district championship game, tested out lineups against Parkway West and Orchard Farm last Friday at Stierberger Stadium.
Fennessey said the team has set its goals high this season.
“Our goal this year is to win a district, to make a run at a state championship,” Fennessey said. “Last year was a disappointing end for us. Felt like we had an opportunity against Ursuline Academy in the district championship. We hope to put ourselves in a good position to be back in a district title match this year.”
While Union has dominated the Four Rivers Conference for nearly two decades, the team isn’t taking anything for granted.
“I am expecting us to compete for the conference championship again this year,” Fennessey said. “Pacific made us uncomfortable at times last year. Nevertheless, we are the conference champs until somebody knocks us off. It’s been that way for the past 17 years.”
Fennessey feels soccer in the area is strong as well.
“I believe there’s three teams that we will be very close within the area — Borgia, Washington and Pacific,” Fennessey said. “We did drop a match to Washington last year. One of our program goals every year is to be the best team in Franklin County. We left that door open for discussion last year.”
Fennessey reported that 28 players came out for the team and all 28 were kept. The varsity team has 16 on the roster. Including players splitting time on both squads, the JV has 15.
Eight players return from last year’s team.
Up front, the Lady ’Cats will look to junior Mya Minor and senior Addison Williford to lead the way.
Minor scored six goals with seven assists last year. Williford scored 10 times with five assists.
Sophomore Sophia Helling, who can play in multiple roles (including goalkeeper) is the team’s top returning scorer with 10 goals and seven assists for 27 points. She’s listed as a midfielder along with junior Mikah Williford and sophomore Jewelle Anderson.
The younger Williford netted five goals and one assist while Anderson scored seven goals with six assists.
Union’s biggest area of need is on the back line. Lucy Koenigsfeld, Briseyda Ballou and Ava Sykes are expected to form the nucleus of the defensive line.
Sydnee Gillette who won two games last season, will start in goal.
“Sydnee Gillette is the current front-runner for our goalkeeper position,” Fennessey said. “During our jamboree this past week, she was able to record a shut out in both matches. She made a nice point-blank save against Orchard Farm.”
Senior Raegan Brueggemann is expected to bolster the midfield. Sophomore Holly Pipes is a candidate to take a defensive slot.
“We’re also expecting Ava Egan and Josselyn Smith to play a role off the bench for us and giving valuable minutes in the midfield line.”
Eagan is a junior while Smith is a sophomore.
Fennessey, in his 15th season as head coach, has a veteran staff.
Noah Assareh returns for his 14th season as the assistant.
Volunteer assistants include Brady Weinhold, Bridget Klenke, Danielle Thompson and Kennedy Reeser.
Weinhold, recently named Union’s boys soccer head coach is in his 12th season helping the program.
Thompson and Reeser are former players. Thompson is in her second season after serving as the team’s trainer. Reeser, who has played for Maryville University, is in her first year back.
Klenke returns for her third season.
“We are very blessed at Union to have a wonderful coaching staff that cares deeply about our program and kids,” Fennessey said. “I couldn’t ask for a better group of coaches.”
Union’s first game is next Monday, March 20, against St. Clair at home. Kickoff is 5 p.m.