Union’s girls soccer shutout streak came to an end Friday night.
But, the more important win streak continued with a 3-2 victory over Helias.
“It was a good game for us,” Union Head Coach Matt Fennessey said. “We had to fight from behind, but we were able to secure the victory.”
Union improved to 6-0 on the season while the Lady Crusaders fell to 2-1.
After a back-and-forth first half, Helias got the opener from senior midfielder Caroline McCurran, who scored the first goal against Union this season from the right side.
“Sometimes, you just have to tip your hat to a team for scoring a good goal,” Fennessey said. “They had a nice counter and the defense shifted over. The girl made a nice run on the weak side and put a good shot out of Sydney Ransom’s reach.”
Helias held that 1-0 advantage at the break.
“The kids were a little defeated at first, but they got over it quickly and moved on,” Fennessey said. “They got it out of the way.”
Union got right back into the game on a penalty kick by senior Maliyah Minor.
“We moved Maliyah to the middle and it paid off,” Fennessey said. “We had told her she needs to be more aggressive and she drew a penalty kick. She scored on it and we felt pretty good after that.”
In the 47th minute, junior Addison Williford headed in an Aubrie Golus corner kick to give Union its first lead of the game.
“We’re counting on Addison to make those types of plays this season,” Fennessey said.
Freshman Mikah Williford scored with sophomore Mya Minor assisting to give Union a 3-1 lead.
“Mikah made a nice run,” Fennessey said. “We found her with the pass. It really was a situation where there was an extra pass to get her open.”
Helias managed another goal, but Union held on for the rest of the game to secure the win.
“We gave up a goal in the last minute or so,” Fennessey said. “We had some defensive lapses on a corner kick which we will need to work on.”
The Lady ’Cats have a busy week, starting Wednesday with a home game against St. Louis Notre Dame (5-0). The 6:45 p.m. game at Stierberger Stadium will be a rematch of last year’s Class 3 third-place game.
Union hosts last year’s Class 2 state runner-up, St. Charles, Friday at 6:45 p.m.
“Notre Dame is ranked above us, so they’re a team expected to beat us,” Fennessey said. “We’re ranked above St. Charles, so they will be looking to beat a higher-ranked team.”