Union’s soccer Lady ’Cats reached another milestone Tuesday night in the regular season finale.
Thanks to a 4-0 win at Warrenton, Union finished the regular season with 20 wins.
“The kids played really well,” Union Head Coach Matt Fennessey said.
It’s the third season in a row where Union has recorded at least 20 wins. Union also won over 20 in 2018 and 2019. There was no 2020 season.
The Lady ’Cats (20-2) hold the top seed for next week’s Class 3 District 9 Tournament in Rolla. Union faces fourth-seeded Lebanon Tuesday at 5 p.m. in the semifinals.
The other semifinal pits second-seeded Pacific against host Rolla at 7 p.m. The championship game will be played Thursday at 6 p.m.
“We’re going to go out and play our game and let the chips fall where they may,” Fennessey said.
In Tuesday’s regular season finale, Union jumped on top with three goals in the first half. The Lady ’Cats added a final goal in the second half. Warrenton fell to 3-19 with the loss.
“The Minor sisters (Maliyah and Mya) up top did a nice job of holding the offense together,” Fennessey said. “Maddie Helling and Mia Smith did a good job in the middle. Aubrie Golus and Emma Cloud anchored the central defense.”
Union received goals from Helling, Maliyah Minor, Smith and Addison Williford.
Williford netted the game-winning goal. Maliyah Minor and Helling also scored in the first half.
Logan Baeres, Cloud, Kaylee Simpson and Williford assisted on goals.
“Kaylee Simpson made some good runs,” Fennessey said. “She assisted on the first goal with a nice cross to Addison. We needed that fast start to get everything going in the right direction.”
Sydney Ransom stopped four shots to earn the shutout in net.
Fennessey noted Union historically has struggled in Warrenton.
“We were able to take a 3-0 lead in the first half and take control,” Fennessey said.