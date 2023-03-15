Can senior Kennedy Travis rewrite the school scoring records one more time?
That’s what she’s done at St. Clair each of the past two seasons, scoring 30 goals with 10 assists in 2021 and then following that up with 35 goals and 22 assists last spring.
Her efforts helped St. Clair to a 17-9 record last season, 3-2 in Four Rivers Conference play.
The Lady Bulldogs are built to keep piling up wins, bringing back 10 starters from a year ago.
St. Clair’s scoring force also brings back 20-goal senior Izzy Tiepelman, signed to East Central College, and 13-goal junior Audrey DeClue.
Tiepelman racked up 17 assists and DeClue assisted on seven goals in 2022.
Juniors Kadence Gardner (six goals, seven assists) and Claire Merseal (one goal, seven assists) and sophomore Lucy Moore (seven goals, four assists) are also key offensive returners.
“These six all started for us somewhere on offense last year,” St. Clair Head Coach Tim Isgrig said. “Kennedy led us in scoring and has had two monster years and Izzy had a huge season for us last year. I think we will be more balanced this year and we have a lot of girls who are capable of finishing plays for us.”
The team’s defensive line returns a trio of starters in seniors Sammi Nickerson (signed to East Central College) and Autumn Morgan and junior Caitlin Parmeley.
“All three played basically 80 minutes a game last year and we look for them to step up and help our other defenders,” Isgrig said.
The Lady Bulldogs have 30 players out for this year’s team under Isgrig and Assistant Coach Charles Heaton.
“Outside back on defense is an open competition,” Isgrig said. “McKenna Conway and Paris Perkins are competing for it among others. We have a lot of competition on offense about who to play where.”
Isgrig noted freshman forward Josie Shelton could be an impactful newcomer for the team.
Injuries forced the Lady Bulldogs to go with three different goalkeepers during the 2022 season. Returning starter Joey Jesionowski, a junior, played in just five games last year with a 3-2 record and 33 saves in two shutouts.
“I think we learned how to compete at the varsity level and what is expected on a daily basis,” Isgrig said. “We learned that you can’t take any games off and have to play with high effort every game.”
St. Clair opens the season March 17-18 at the Warrenton Girls Soccer Classic. The Lady Bulldogs are set to play Sullivan, Washington and the St. Louis Patriettes at the tournament.
The Lady Bulldogs begin Four Rivers Conference play Monday on the road at Union. Varsity kickoff is set for 5 p.m. at Stierberger Stadium.
Union is the defending Four Rivers Conference champion.