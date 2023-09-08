It took a goal in the final minute Saturday, but the St. Francis Borgia soccer Knights remained perfect on the season last weekend.
Playing in the Cape Girardeau Notre Dame Soccer Fest, Borgia defeated the host team Friday, 1-0, and came back to beat Poplar Bluff Saturday, 2-1.
With the wins, Borgia improved to 5-0 with all five wins coming during a one-week span.
Borgia had its hands full in Saturday’s game against Poplar Bluff. With 51 seconds to play, Logan Bender, just back from injury, scored on a bouncing ball in the box to put Borgia up, 2-1.
“Bender is the seventh player to score for us in this young season,” Daniel Strohmeyer said. “We keep finding ways to win.”
Tyler Kromer assisted on the game winner.
The Knights took a 1-0 lead in the game eight minutes into the first half. Landon Apprill scored with Hunter Reinberg assisting.
Poplar Bluff tied it up in the seventh minute of the second half and that’s how it stood until Bender scored.
John Williams stopped two shots in goal for the win.
In Friday’s game, the Knights got the game’s lone goal with 10 minutes to play. Anthony Strohmeyer scored the goal with Tyler Kromer assisting.
“We have been to Sports Fest three previous years and lost to Notre Dame all three years,” Daniel Strohmeyer said. “We came into the game with a lot of confidence, believing we had a shot to beat them.
Justin Mort was in net for the Knights and earned the shutout win, stopping four shots.
The Knights play Tuesday at Southern Boone before returning to host Westminster Christian Thursday and Helias Saturday.
