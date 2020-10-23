Misfortune is what you make of it.
St. Francis Borgia Regional added last weekend’s Rolla Tournament after matches earlier in the season were canceled.
It paid off as the Knights came home with the championship hardware.
“We added this tournament to make up for some lost games this season,” Borgia Head Coach Daniel Strohmeyer said. “It was great to come out with two wins and first place in the tournament.”
The Knights (10-8) won Friday over Waynesville in overtime, 3-2, and beat host Rolla Saturday morning, 2-0.
Waynesville
Borgia started with a comeback win Friday against Waynesville, winning in overtime, 3-2.
“Waynesville has a lot of speed and played very physical soccer,” Strohmeyer said. “We definitely had to raise our level of intensity too, if we wanted to win.”
Waynesville scored its two goals in the first half and led Borgia at the half, 2-1.
The Knights came back to tie it in the second half and then won it in the second overtime on a Jake Nowak goal, his second of the game.
“The boys responded after half time and played with some fire to tie it up and send it in to overtime,” Strohmeyer said. “Nowak came through with a rebound goal in the second overtime to win it.”
Nowak assisted on Borgia’s other goal. He now has 26 goals on the season and has added four assists.
Borgia’s other goal was scored by Andrew Dyson. Aiden Brundick and Zach Mort also assisted on goals.
Ethan Etter played the first 70 minutes in net, allowing two goals while stopping six shots.
Justin Mort was the winning goalkeeper, making three saves in 25 minutes.
Rolla
Returning to action Saturday, the Knights scored once in each half to beat host Rolla for the title, 2-0.
Strohmeyer said he was concerned after Friday night’s win.
“It is always exciting to win an overtime game, but playing overtime when we have travel and a game the next morning made me nervous,” Strohmeyer said. “But the boys came out ready to play Saturday and we took care of Rolla. We were able to control the ball and use some of our younger players to keep guys fresh.”
Nowak scored both goals while Jason Lause assisted on one of them.
Justin Mort stopped three shots for the shutout win.
“Our defence anchored by senior center back Aiden Brundick and senior holding midfielder Noah Simmons played two great games,” Strohmeyer said. “They adjusted to the speed of the Waynesville’s attack to hold them scoreless in the second half and overtime and got the clean sheet against Rolla.”
Strohmeyer feels the team has good momentum heading into games this week.
“It was a great two games and good confidence booster going into two tough games this week against MICDS and St. Mary’s,” Strohmeyer said.