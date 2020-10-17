Scoring twice in the first half Wednesday, the St. Francis Borgia Regional soccer Knights won on the road against St. Pius X of Festus.
“St. Pius always plays us tough, especially at their place,” Borgia Head Coach Daniel Strohmeyer said. “We came out and dictated the game from the start. We were able to control the ball though the middle third and put a lot of early pressure on their defense.”
Borgia (8-8) got goals in the opening half from Ethan Mort and Andrew Dyson.
Mort beat the goalkeeper inside the near post. Grant Russell assisted on the goal.
Dyson headed in his goal later in the half.
Justin Mort made three saves.
“Our second goal was a set piece on a long free kick that we practice,” Strohmeyer said. “Senior defensive midfielder Noah Simmons played a beautiful ball into the box and senior striker Andrew Dyson scored with a clinical finish off his head. It is one of those plays we practice, so it’s great to see it work in a game.”
While Borgia didn’t score in the second half, Strohmeyer said the Knights created scoring chances.
St. Pius fell to 5-10 with the defeat.
“It certainly was a nice win to get us back to .500 on the season,” Strohmeyer said.
The Knights will play twice in the Rolla Tournament later this week.
Borgia plays Friday at 5 p.m. in Rolla against Waynesville. The Knights return Saturday morning to face Rolla at 10 a.m.