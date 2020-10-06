Anthony Strohmeyer’s goal with three minutes to play Thursday lifted the St. Francis Borgia Regional soccer Knights (6-6, 2-2) to a 1-0 Archdiocesan Athletic Association Large Division win over Tolton Catholic.
Sam Chambers assisted on the goal. Justin Mort logged the shutout, making five saves in goal.
The win was the bright spot on a difficult week for the team. Playing shorthanded against noteworty competition proved to be a bad combination for the Knights earlier this week.
Borgia fell Monday at home to Ft. Zumwalt West, 9-1, and Tuesday against Eureka, 5-0.
Borgia played without five players who were on quarantine.
“It was a tough night for us,” Borgia Head Coach Daniel Strohmeyer said about the Ft. Zumwalt West game. “The guys who were in fought hard, but we had five of our usual starters unavailable last night. It is trial by fire for some of our younger players against a good team.”
Justin Mort was in goal and he made 12 saves.
Andrew Dyson scored Borgia’s goal in the first half. It was 5-1 at the intermission.
Three Ft. Zumwalt West players, Zach Edler, Nathan Naumann and Carter Youmans, scored two goals apiece. Alex Hermann had three assists. Ryan Stevens and Jackson Williams each added two assists.
Brenden Hummer played in goal for the Jaguars, making two saves.
Against Eureka, a team making its debut after St. Louis County schools were allowed to return to playing games, Mort played one half and made seven saves while allowing two goals. Ethan Etter made two saves and allowed two goals in 40 minutes.
Cameron Kissel and Caidan Roellig each scored twice for the Wildcats.
“We started four freshman against Eureka,” Strohmeyer said. “The whole team battled and played with great energy and courage. While we would certainly like to win them all, under the circumstances I am happy with the way we performed.”
Strohmeyer said the regulars who were in the lineup stepped up as well.
“We had great senior leadership from the seniors that were available and on the bench,” Strohmeyer said. “Justin Mort saved a penalty kick in the first half which gave us a lot of energy and Ethan Etter came in between the pipes in the second half and held them to two goals.”