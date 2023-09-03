Playing for the first time at home as a defending state champion, the St. Francis Borgia boys soccer Knights rolled past O’Fallon Christian Tuesday, 5-1.
“It was a great team win against Christian,” Borgia Head Coach Daniel Strohmeyer said. “We got five goals with five different goal scorers.”
Borgia (2-0) needed 44 seconds to take the lead as Peyton Grannemann scored in the opening minute.
“We scored in the first minute off a beautiful near post run and finish from Peyton Grannemann,” Daniel Strohmeyer said. “The pass in was perfect from Landon Apprill.”
O’Fallon Christian tried to work on a possession game, but Borgia put pressure on that by getting a second goal 4:13 into the contest. Vincent Strohmeyer scored that one to make it 2-0.
“Grannemann played a nice through ball to Vincent Strohmeyer, who finished calmly just inside the post under pressure from a defender and the goalie,” Daniel Strohmeyer said. “Christian settled in after the first two goals and controlled the ball much of the rest of the first half.”
O’Fallon Christian fought back. Titus Murrell was in the right spot to put a rebound into the back of the net with 26:30 to play in the half, cutting the Borgia lead to 2-1.
Borgia retook a two-goal advantage with 16:56 left in the half as Tyler Kromer slotted home a shot.
“They got a goal to bring it back to one-goal game, but our counterattack was too much for them,” Daniel Strohmeyer said. “We got a third in the first half from Tyler Kromer putting in a rebound off the crossbar.”
Leading 3-1 at the half, Borgia added two more goals by Anthony Strohmeyer and Landon Apprill.
“Anthony Strohmeyer scored a goal just plowing through the penalty box to knock one in,” Daniel Strohmeyer said. “It was a pure grit goal where he just wanted it more than the defenders. The final goal was a beauty of a strike by Landon Apprill, assisted by Vincent Strohmeyer.”
Justin Mort made three saves in goal.
Apprill, Grannemann and Vincent Stromeyer each had one assist.
Daniel Strohmeyer said the match gave the team the chance to play additional players.
“With a lot of games in the first couple of weeks, we relied on a lot of different players last night to help keep guys fresh,” Daniel Strohmeyer said. “Seniors Will Richardson and Lucas Wolfe played some solid fullback and junior Jimmy Adolphson held down the central defense with Drew Fischer. Junior Jack Meyers played a solid holding midfielder role to keep the middle of the field organized.”
