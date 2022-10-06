St. Francis Borgia’s boys soccer Knights are back to the .500 mark for the season thanks to a 3-0 shutout win over St. Pius X Monday in Festus.
The Knights (6-6) scored two goals in the first half and one in the second.
Hunter Reinberg, Vincent Strohmeyer and Zach Mort scored the Borgia goals.
Adam Rickman recorded two assists and Anthony Strohmeyer added one.
Justin Mort stopped four shots for the shutout win.
The Knights are back on the road Tuesday, visiting St. Dominic in Archdiocesan Athletic Association action.
Borgia hosts St. Mary’s Thursday at 6 p.m. in another league contest.
