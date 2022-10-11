Johnathan Williams stopped seven shots Thursday as the St. Francis Borgia boys soccer Knights shut out St. Mary’s, 1-0, on senior night.
“Our regular goalie was out this game, so in steps freshman John Williams in his first varsity minutes,” Borgia Head Coach Daniel Strohmeyer said. “He played well and with confidence recording seven saves, including a diving full extension save on a free kick. It was also great to see the support for him from the rest of the varsity team. When the final whistle blew they all went directly to Williams to congratulate him.”
Tyler Kromer netted Borgia’s goal in the first half with Adam Rickman assisting.
“Our goal was scored off of a corner kick,” Strohmeyer said. “It was a play we designed and practiced in the preseason and it was cool to see it work in a critical moment. We don’t count second assists in soccer, but the corner kick by Zach Mort was superb, the header assist by Adam Rickman was excellent and a clinical finish by Tyler Kromer for the game winner.”
Borgia improved to 7-7 overall, and 2-2 in the Archdiocesan Athletic Association.
St. Mary’s fell to 7-8 overall, 0-5 in league action.
Alex Kurkowski stopped five of the six shots he faced in the St. Mary’s goal.
“It was a great night for our seniors,” Strohmeyer said. “They have given so much to this program and to me over the last four years that I can even begin to express my gratitude. I told them before the game that they only get one soccer senior night in their entire lifetime, so make every moment count. They did make it count. All seven seniors played hard with and for each other. I was very happy and excited for them.”