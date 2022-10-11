Johnathan Williams stopped seven shots Thursday as the St. Francis Borgia boys soccer Knights shut out St. Mary’s, 1-0, on senior night.

“Our regular goalie was out this game, so in steps freshman John Williams in his first varsity minutes,” Borgia Head Coach Daniel Strohmeyer said. “He played well and with confidence recording seven saves, including a diving full extension save on a free kick. It was also great to see the support for him from the rest of the varsity team. When the final whistle blew they all went directly to Williams to congratulate him.”