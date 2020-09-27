There was a successful end of a busy week for the St. Francis Borgia Regional soccer Knights.
Borgia (5-4, 1-2) defeated St. Clair Thursday, 8-0. The win came following losses at St. Dominic Tuesday, 8-0, and at home Wednesday against Southern Boone, 3-1.
St. Clair
Borgia breezed to the win Thursday at home, 8-0.
“It is homecoming week and senior night, so we worked hard to maintain our focus and take care of business,” Borgia Head Coach Daniel Strohmeyer said. “It was a good team effort with five different players scoring goals and two more adding assists.”
Jake Nowak led the offense with three goals and two assists.
Noah Simmons scored twice.
Ethan Mort scored once and added an assist. Andrew Dyson and Anthony Strohmeyer each had one goal. Grant Russell and Trent Kromer posted one assist apiece.
Ethan Etter was in goal and made one save.
Strohmeyer praised the Bulldogs.
“St. Clair always plays tough and gives maximum effort,” Strohmeyer said. “I was very impressed with their goalkeeper (Collin Thacker). He can play.”
Southern Boone
Southern Boone, the fourth-place team in last year’s MSHSAA Class 2 Championships, scored twice in the second half Wednesday to top the Knights in Washington, 3-1.
“They were a good athletic team, but it was a winnable game for us and we let it go,” said Strohmeyer.
Nowak scored Borgia’s goal with 28:30 to play in the first half. St. Dominic tied it with 14:10 left in the half. With 27:32 left in the second half, the visitors took the lead and added an insurance goal with 12:35 to play.
“I was glad to pick up the game since we have lost a few,” Strohmeyer said. “They are a good program and went to the final four in Class 2 last season. We knew we were going to have to play well. As it turned out, we didn’t play well. We struggled with focus up and down the field.”
St. Dominic
Borgia fell 8-0 to Archdiocesan Athletic Association Large Division foe St. Dominic (9-0, 3-0) in O’Fallon Tuesday.
The score was 2-0 at the half and the Crusaders exploded in the final 40 minutes.
Justin Mort made 15 saves in goal for the Knights.
“It is hard being a young goalkeeper in a game like that,” Strohmeyer said. “Justin Mort played like a champ and made some brilliant saves.”
Strohmeyer said the Crusaders have improved since the first meeting, a 4-0 St. Dominic win Sept. 3.
“Dominic is good and getting better,” Strohmeyer said. “They bring relentless pressure and their talent is off the charts.”
Garrett Havrilla and Nick Wolfmeier each scored twice. Ben Eusterbrock had two assists. Luke Bauche stopped two shots for the shutout.
Strohmeyer said the Knights worked to keep the score down.
“We had a game plan going in to condense the middle and keep them from penetrating and controlling the ball through the middle,” Strohmeyer said. “It worked, and we hung in the game in the first half, only giving up two goals. In the second half they spread us out and wore us down. Dominic’s fresh subs off the bench would be starting lineups for Franklin County teams. We just couldn’t keep up.”