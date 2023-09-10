St. Francis Borgia’s boys soccer program will be looking to start a new winning streak.
The Knights (6-1) shut out Southern Boone County Tuesday, but lost at home to Westminster Christian Academy Thursday, 2-1.
The Knights play in Jefferson City Saturday, facing Helias at 12:40 p.m.
Southern Boone
Borgia went on the road and won by a 3-0 score Tuesday in Ashland.
The Knights got goals from Landon Apprill, Tyler Kromer and Chris Reidel.
Reidel’s goal was the game winner. Reidel, Kromer and Vincent Strohmeyer logged assists.
Justin Mort stopped two shots for the shutout victory.
“It was a solid game all round,” Borgia Head Coach Daniel Strohmeyer said. “Our defense continues to play really well, earning another clean sheet. Center backs Drew Fischer and Christopher Hasting set the tone and controlled the game for us. They shut down Southern Boone’s attack before they were able to get going in most cases. The center backs also helped a lot in possession. Southern Boone was packed in tight in front of the goal, so we had to play back to our defenders to open things up.”
Reidel became the eighth different goal scorer when he put the Knights up, 1-0.
Strohmeyer said a hectic schedule early in the season has been tough.
“Our biggest challenge early this season is a heavy game schedule,” Strohmeyer said. “The varsity is playing 10 games in the first 19 days of the season. We are using a lot of players off the bench and pulled-up JV players are playing key minutes in these wins to help keep us fresh.”
Westminster
The visiting Wildcats scored twice in the second half to hand Borgia its first setback of the season Thursday, 2-1.
Reidel scored Borgia’s goal with Kromer drawing the assist.
Westminster tied it on a penalty kick by Austin McCarthy and won the game on a goal with 0:55 to play. The Wildcats had a free kick from the right side and McCarthy’s cross to the far post was headed into the net back to the right side by Landon Cassidy.
Mort stopped four of Westminster’s shots.
Quin Lawrence made nine saves for Westminster.
