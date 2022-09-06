Anthony Strohmeyer scored twice in the second half while Zach Mort added a goal as the St. Francis Borgia boys soccer Knights opened the season with a win Tuesday at O’Fallon Christian, 3-0.
“It was a good solid first win for us,” Borgia Head Coach Daniel Strohmeyer said. “Christian played hard and their keeper was dynamite. We were able to control most of the game, but had trouble getting one in the net in the first half.”
It was tied at the break, 0-0.
“We had chances, but we were missing that extra pass in front of the goal needed to beat a good keeper,” Daniel Strohmeyer said. “We scored three goals in the second half, all with an extra pass.”
Mort and Sam Chambers assisted on goals.
Justin Mort stopped two shots for the shutout.
“Junior Tyler Kromer had an excellent game in the midfield, controlling the ball for us and shutting down Christian’s attack,” Daniel Strohmeyer said. “All our players contributed to the shutout. There was good energy up and down the field.”
The Knights returned home Thursday to host Duchesne. That game was played after the publication deadline for the Weekend Missourian.
Thursday’s game was the first on Borgia’s replaced turf field.