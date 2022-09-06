Anthony Strohmeyer scored twice in the second half while Zach Mort added a goal as the St. Francis Borgia boys soccer Knights opened the season with a win Tuesday at O’Fallon Christian, 3-0.

“It was a good solid first win for us,” Borgia Head Coach Daniel Strohmeyer said. “Christian played hard and their keeper was dynamite. We were able to control most of the game, but had trouble getting one in the net in the first half.”