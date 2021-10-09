Playing at home for the third time this season, the St. Francis Borgia Regional soccer Knights earned their second victory Tuesday over first-time opponent North Point, 2-0.
Borgia (2-11) shut out the newest school in the Wentzville School District to start a seven-game homestand.
“It was a complete game for us,” Borgia Head Coach Daniel Strohmeyer said. “We played well in all four phases of the game. We controlled the ball and created chances in the attack. We created chances all game and finally put two into the net in the last 12 minutes of the game.”
Adam Rickman and Anthony Strohmeyer found the net for the Knights. Justin Mort and Hunter Reinberg assisted on the goals.
Rickman scored first, assisted by Mort.
“The goal was really created by sophomore forward Peyton Grannemann running across the back line of defenders to pull the defense out of shape and leave the left side open,” Daniel Strohmeyer said.
Anthony Strohmeyer sealed the win with Reinberg assisting.
“It was a beautiful give-and-go at speed into the box and a finish in the far post to beat the keeper and seal the win,” Daniel Strohmeyer said.
Mort made nine saves in goal to record the shutout.
Daniel Strohmeyer credited the entire defense’s contributions.
“Our transitions to defense were fast and intense,” Daniel Strohmeyer said. “Defensively, we played well as a unit and did not allow many quality chances. Our center backs, senior Daniel Smith and sophomore Drew Fischer, played excellent games earning the clean sheet. Justin Mort was poised and in control in goal.”
Borgia’s hopes for a winning streak ended in a loss to AAA foe St. Mary’s Wednesday at home, 1-0.
Still, he said there’s work to be done.
“The one phase we still need a lot of improvement on is the transition to the attack,” he said. “We tend to play a little frantic when we win the ball, forcing the ball forward. We need to calm down in the attacking transition and play long if its open but know it’s fine to control the ball.”