St. Francis Borgia’s boys soccer Knights picked up another shutout win Monday, beating St. Pius X of Festus, 4-0.
Vincent Strohmeyer netted a brace while Landon Apprill and Chris Reidel each scored once.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
St. Francis Borgia’s boys soccer Knights picked up another shutout win Monday, beating St. Pius X of Festus, 4-0.
Vincent Strohmeyer netted a brace while Landon Apprill and Chris Reidel each scored once.
Tyler Kromer assisted on three of the goals and nearly had four assists.
“Tyler Kromer had a dominant game last night with three assists,” Borgia Head Coach Daniel Strohmeyer said “The first goal by Landon Apprill was a rebound knocked in off the keeper from a shot by Kromer. So not an official assist, but Kromer was responsible for all four goals.”
Johnathan Williams logged the shutout in net, stopping four shots.
“Another solid performance from the squad against St. Pius,” Daniel Strohmeyer said. “We are blessed with a lot of talented and dedicated guys. We have played a lot of games early this season and it would not be possible to get these wins without the guys coming off the bench giving some great minutes. Junior Jimmy Adolphson subs in for my center backs and we don’t miss a beat. Sophomores Brennan Freeze and Ben Nieder are playing really solid minutes and getting varsity experience that will pay off down the road.”
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.