Bouncing back from their first loss of the season, the St. Francis Borgia boys soccer Knights shut out Helias Saturday in Jefferson City, 3-0.

“It was a good solid bounce back win after dropping our first game to Westminster,” Borgia Head Coach Daniel Strohmeyer said. “We came out fired up with a lot of energy. We controlled the ball and the game early and never really let Helias in it.”

