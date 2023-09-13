Bouncing back from their first loss of the season, the St. Francis Borgia boys soccer Knights shut out Helias Saturday in Jefferson City, 3-0.
“It was a good solid bounce back win after dropping our first game to Westminster,” Borgia Head Coach Daniel Strohmeyer said. “We came out fired up with a lot of energy. We controlled the ball and the game early and never really let Helias in it.”
Borgia (7-1) went ahead on a goal by Hunter Reinberg. Landon Apprill assisted.
“Junior holding midfielder Hunter Reinberg scored our first goal,” Strohmeyer said. “It was his first goal of the season. He does a lot of hard work in the midfield, but doesn’t get a lot of opportunity to score. It was great for him to get one.”
The Knights held that 1-0 lead over Helias (1-4) at the half.
Will Richardson scored Borgia’s second goal, which came in the second half. Chris Reidel earned the assist.
“Will Richardson scored from his outside fullback position,” Strohmeyer said. “This was his first varsity goal. He has worked hard for four years to learn the game and earn his minutes, so it was awesome to see that hard work pay off this weekend.”
Tyler Kromer netted the final goal on an assist from Apprill.
Justin Mort stopped all four shots he faced for the shutout win.
“The defense was outstanding, shutting everything down before it got started,” Strohmeyer said. “It was another shutout for goalie Justin Mort and solid performance from center backs, Drew Fischer, Christopher Hasting and Jimmy Adolphson.”
Borgia beat St. Pius X of Festus Monday, 4-0.
Vincent Strohmeyer scored two goals while Apprill and Reidel scored once. Kromer assisted on three of the goals.
Johnathan Williams earned the shutout.
