Adam Rickman netted a hat trick to help the St. Francis Borgia boys soccer Knights defeat Sullivan Thursday, 6-0.
Borgia improved to 5-6 with the win while Sullivan dropped to 3-10.
Rickman scored the only two goals of the first half as Borgia lead at the intermission, 2-0.
Borgia scored two fast goals in the second half with Anthony Strohmeyer and Christopher Hasting scoring.
Rickman finished his hat trick and Landon Apprill netted the final goal.
Zach Mort assisted on two goals. Peyton Grannemann, Chris Reidel, Hunter Reinberg and Rickman each had one assist.
Justin Mort made one save in goal while posting the shutout win.
Sullivan’s Kaden Smith stopped 17 Borgia shots.
