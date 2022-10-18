After an even tally at the end of 40 minutes, St. Francis Borgia found another gear.
The Knights (8-7) won on the road at Pacific (8-8), 4-1, Thursday on the Indians’ senior night.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
After an even tally at the end of 40 minutes, St. Francis Borgia found another gear.
The Knights (8-7) won on the road at Pacific (8-8), 4-1, Thursday on the Indians’ senior night.
Borgia wasted little time in the second half, notching the go-ahead score less than two minutes into the period.
“Every coach talks about those first 10-15 minutes of the half setting the tone for the rest of the half,” Borgia Head Coach Danny Strohmeyer said. “We did it. That really set the tone. It’s great to see, especially here late in the season, that we can do that.”
Zach Mort found the back of the net in the 27th minute for the Knights.
Pacific equalized four minutes later as Gage Clark took a pass from Aaryn Curry through the Knights’ defensive line to push the ball in.
“We’re down a couple of guys, but showed a lot of heart after giving up that first goal to come back and make it 1-1,” Pacific Head Coach Steve Smith said. “The second half left a little bit to be desired, but that’s soccer sometimes.”
Tyler Kromer, Adam Rickman and Vincent Strohmeyer did the honors for Borgia in the final 40 minutes.
Anthony Strohmeyer was credited with two assists.
Zach Mort made one assist.
“We’ve got some depth that we haven’t had the past few years, and so I’m able to rotate other midfielders and forwards in with still a lot of skill and we’re able to create chances,” Danny Strohmeyer said.
Justin Mort notched two saves and earned the victory in the net for Borgia.
Drew Beffa’s goalkeeping statistics for Pacific were not available at print deadline.
“Credit to Borgia,” Smith said. “That’s a team that could win state in Class 1. They’ve got some good players and move the ball around real well.”
Borgia next plays Tuesday a little further along Interstate 44 at Eureka, starting at 6 p.m.
Pacific remains home Tuesday to host Lutheran South at 5 p.m.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.