There’s nothing like the spray of rubber pellets from a new turf field.
St. Francis Borgia’s soccer Knights inaugurated the new surface at Bank of Washington Field Thursday, rolling to a 6-1 victory over the Duchesne Pioneers.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
There’s nothing like the spray of rubber pellets from a new turf field.
St. Francis Borgia’s soccer Knights inaugurated the new surface at Bank of Washington Field Thursday, rolling to a 6-1 victory over the Duchesne Pioneers.
Borgia improved to 2-0 with the win while Duchesne dropped to 1-2.
“It was a special night to open the new turf with a win,” Borgia Head Coach Daniel Strohmeyer said. “It’s humbling to think of all the businesses, community members, and Borgia alumni that made this field possible for us. We all do it for the students, and our players felt that last night and showed it by exploding with six goals in our home opener.”
Zach Mort scored the game’s opening goal, on a penalty kick with 1:14 to play in the first half.
“Duchesne played tough and kept it close through the first half,” Strohmeyer said. “We finally broke through at the end of the first half when senior Daniel Schumacher made a run from deep into the box to get on the end of a brilliant pass by Tyler Kromer. Duchesne’s only option was to foul him, which led to Zach Mort’s PK.”
Borgia, which generated numerous chances in the opening half, turned up the offense in the second 40 minutes, adding five more goals.
Mort scored two more goals and also had an assist in the second half to close with a hat trick.
Christopher Hasting, Adam Rickman and Anthony Strohmeyer each scored once.
Vincent Strohmeyer recorded two assists. Mort, Rickman and Schumacher each had one assist.
“Mort continued the scoring in the second half completing the hat trick,” Daniel Strohmeyer said. “Sophomore Christopher Hasting got his first varsity goal, and Adam Rickman and Anthony Strohmeyer each added a goal. Freshman newcomer Vincent Strohmeyer, in limited minutes, had two assists.”
Daniel Strohmeyer also praised Drew Fischer.
“Junior defender Drew Fischer was very solid in the back, shutting down most of Duchesne’s attacks before they began,” Daniel Strohmeyer said.
Brennan Carpantier scored the Duchesne goal with Cole Brockmeyer assisting.
Justin Mort played in goal for the Knights, stopping five shots.
Victor Quinteros was in goal for the Pioneers in the opening half, making five saves and allowing one goal.
Cayden Wolfe played in net in the second half, allowing five goals and stopping four shots.
So far, the Knights have outscored the opponents by a 9-1 score.
“Two wins and nine goals is a great way to start the season,” Daniel Strohmeyer said. “Last season was tough in the win column (Borgia had five), but the boys learned how to win toward the end of the season and they are showing it now. We have more depth this year than we have had in the last couple of years.”
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.