Hoping to learn from a brutal regular season schedule, the St. Francis Borgia Regional Knights fell Saturday at Cape Girardeau Central, 8-1.
Cape Central (10-3-1) led the Knights (2-14) by a 3-0 score at the half. The Tigers outscored Borgia in the second half, 5-1.
“Cape Central has a good team with size, speed and some nice skill players,” Borgia Head Coach Daniel Strohmeyer said. “We played a poor defensive game. We gave up three goals late in the first half and two more early in the second half. Several of those were defensive breakdowns that could have been prevented. When we put ourselves in a hole like that, it is difficult to get out.”
Borgia’s goal was scored by Tyler Kromer with Anthony Strohmeyer assisting.
Justin Mort made seven stops in goal.
“Some positives were that we had 50 percent possession for the game,” Daniel Strohmeyer said. “We had a higher possession percentage in the second half and a higher passing success rate, showing the team continued to battle. Tyler Kromer scored on the end of a cross from Anthony Strohmeyer. Justin Mort had seven saves.”
Daniel Strohmeyer said the officials let the teams play, and Cape Central took advantage.
“Central played a very physical game, and we were lucky to get out of there without serious injury,” Daniel Strohmeyer said. “I was disappointed the referees did not pull any cards to control the blatant and dangerous hard fouls.”
Of Borgia’s 16 games, four have been against opponents with records below .500. Nine of the team’s losses have come to teams that have won 10 or more games so far this season.