With regulation time running out Saturday in the MSHSAA Class 1 boys soccer state championship game, St. Francis Borgia junior Adam Rickman proved to be the right player at the right spot at the right moment, again.
Rickman fought through the Summit Christian Academy defense to knock his own rebound into the lower left corner of the net with 2:07 to play, lifting Borgia (15-9) to a 1-0 victory and the school’s first soccer state title.
“I think we just needed to keep our heads up when we were shooting,” Rickman said. “We weren’t hitting, but we were putting good ones on frame and their goalie was making some great saves again. That last one, I was just thinking that I had to put it in. I brought it over to my foot and aim for the corner. I was able to sneak it through.”
Rickman said there was a lot happening as he moved toward the goal.
“I don’t even know how the ball stayed with me,” Rickman said. “There were a lot of feet flying and I just kicked it as hard as I could. I got lucky and it went into the goal.”
It was the second time in as many days that Rickman scored the game-winning goal in a state game. He found the net with 1:06 to play in Friday’s 2-1 semifinal win over Bishop DuBourg.
“You can’t teach that size and physicality,” Borgia Head Coach Daniel Strohmeyer said of Rickman. “He’s just a gamer. His soccer IQ has grown immensely over the past year. That, coupled with his size, intensity and athleticism makes him a great player.”
Senior Zach Mort, one of the captains, said the only important thing was getting the ball into the net.
“It was really nice,” Mort said. “I didn’t care who scored them as long as someone scored them. It was great for Adam. He really showed up for us. Adam and I have worked together for the past two years and we really have that combination. All that matters is that we won the game.”
Playing on the main field at the World Wide Technology Soccer Park in Fenton, both teams had chances to break through in the game. Borgia had 12 shots with six of them on goal. Summit Christian Academy put five of their nine shots on target.
“We had the chances all throughout the second half, especially in the last 15 minutes,” Strohmeyer said. “How many times did we have guys in the box with the ball. They’re diving and sliding. We’re diving and sliding and trying to make something happen. We got a couple of decent shots and a couple of chances. You just hope one of them bounces the right way to get on someone’s foot to go in. It happened right there at the end. Adam was the man and he was ready to knock it in.”
Borgia attempted seven shots in the first half, four on target. The Knights had five shots in the second half with two on frame.
The Eagles logged four shots, one on goal, in the first half, and five shots, one on goal, in the second half.
Borgia junior goalkeeper Justin Mort was credited with six saves. Summit Christian senior Jackson Staley stopped five Borgia shots.
Justin Mort credited the entire defense.
“They all had a great game, every one of them,” Justin Mort said. “We stayed together. We kept our heads and our composure and had a great game.”
Strohmeyer said the defense had to deal with dangerous threats, such as Andrew Pierce.
“Justin and the defensive guys did a good job on No. 8 (Pierce),” Strohmeyer said. “He was super scary, talented, strong and physical on the ball. Team structure was able to keep him out of the net. Defense is a team effort. Justin was awesome. He made a critical save late on a shot that could have been dangerous. He did an awesome job.”
Borgia had five corner kicks, all in the first half. The Eagles too six corner kicks, four in the first half and two in the second half.
Each team was whistled for eight fouls with four in each half.
Summit Christian took two yellow cards while Borgia had one.
Rickman said he was happy the game ended in regulation.
“I hate OT,” Rickman said. “It’s too nervous for me. I like to get it over in regulation and we did today.”
With the state championship, Borgia will be playing up a class next season, likely Class 2. Oddly, the Knights were initially given the Class 2 championship medals. The returning players are looking forward to claiming a top spot in that class next year.
“Hopefully we can win again,” Rickman said. “That’s the plan.”