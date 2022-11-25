With regulation time running out Saturday in the MSHSAA Class 1 boys soccer state championship game, St. Francis Borgia junior Adam Rickman proved to be the right player at the right spot at the right moment, again.

Rickman fought through the Summit Christian Academy defense to knock his own rebound into the lower left corner of the net with 2:07 to play, lifting Borgia (15-9) to a 1-0 victory and the school’s first soccer state title.