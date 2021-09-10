Although the St. Francis Borgia Regional boys soccer Knights didn’t win any games at last weekend’s Cape Notre Dame Tournament, the Knights did pick up valuable experience, according to Head Coach Daniel Strohmeyer.
“We didn’t get the results we wanted in the win column, but we saw flashes of what we can be,” he said.
During the tournament, Borgia:
• ost to Cape Notre Dame Friday, 7-1.
• ost to Carbondale, Illinois, Saturday, 2-1.
• ost to Poplar Bluff Saturday, 5-4.
Borgia traveled to Southern Boone County Tuesday and will visit Perryville Thursday.
Strohmeyer said the goalkeepers, Justin Mort and Ethan Etter, were bright spots.
Mort stopped 20 shots against Cape Notre Dame, five against Carbondale and six against Poplar Bluff.
Etter stopped seven shots against Poplar Bluff.
“The goals given up are more a reflection of our team defense,” Strohmeyer said. “I put that on me as the coach. It is a work in progress with so many new varsity players to figure out the best lineup and positioning.”
Joe Adolphson scored against Carbondale. Adam Rickman netted his first two goals in the Poplar Bluff game. Anthony Strohmeyer and Zach Mort also scored.
Tyler Kromer, Zach Mort, Rickman, Anthony Strohmeyer and Andrew Wolff added assists.
“I see a lot of potential in this team, but it will be a work in progress to reach that potential,” Daniel Strohmeyer said. “Mainly, we need to settle down and trust our skill. Our most successful soccer is when we string one- and two-touch passes together working through the middle.”