Playing on the road for the last time during the regular season, the St. Francis Borgia boys soccer Knights rolled to a 4-2 win over Bishop DuBourg.

“It was a solid win,” Borgia Head Coach Daniel Strohmeyer said. “It can be difficult playing a game like this after playing Eureka and St. Dominic last week. The guys were hyper-focused and intense for those games, knowing we had to bring it to compete.”