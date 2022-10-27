Playing on the road for the last time during the regular season, the St. Francis Borgia boys soccer Knights rolled to a 4-2 win over Bishop DuBourg.
“It was a solid win,” Borgia Head Coach Daniel Strohmeyer said. “It can be difficult playing a game like this after playing Eureka and St. Dominic last week. The guys were hyper-focused and intense for those games, knowing we had to bring it to compete.”
Borgia (9-9) finishes the regular season Tuesday with a 6:45 p.m. home game against Northwest (21-3). The Knights take on Missouri Military Academy (9-5-2) next Tuesday in Westphalia. Kickoff in the Class 1 District 4 semifinal is 7 p.m.
In Monday’s game, the Knights scored the first three goals and were up at the half, 3-1.
Hunter Reinberg netted Borgia’s opening goal in the eighth minute. Adam Rickman followed with a goal with 15:20 remaining in the half. Tyler Kromer netted Borgia’s third goal with Zach Mort assisting.
Bishop DuBourg scored once before the intermission and cut it to 3-2 in the second half.
Mort netted the insurance goal with 56 seconds left in the game to seal the win. Kromer assisted.
“We started strong with three goals, but I think we relaxed to much and let them back in it,” Strohmeyer said. “They scored with less than a minute left in the half. The second half was back and forth with both teams playing hard and creating chances. They scored on a PK late to pull within one. The last few minutes were tense until we put one in during the last couple of minutes to seal the win.”