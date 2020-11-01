Playing at home for the final time this season, the St. Francis Borgia Regional soccer Knights rolled past Sullivan, 7-1.
Borgia (13-9) scored five times in the second half to cruise to the win.
Borgia next plays Monday in Union at 7 p.m. against the host Wildcats in a Class 3 District 6 semifinal.
In Thursday’s match, the score was 2-1 at the half before Borgia scored five times in the final 40 minutes.
“Sullivan always plays us tough,” Borgia Head Coach Daniel Strohmeyer said. “They were able to run by our back line early in the game to take the lead. We were able to control the ball and get into scoring chances, but Sullivan played tenacious defense. Also their keeper had a great game, making a lot of great saves. We had a difficult time getting our first goal, but we did break though and ended the first half with a 2-1 lead.”
Ethan Mort and Andrew Dyson scored two goals apiece for Borgia. Mort also had two assists.
Tyler Kromer, Jason Lause and Jake Nowak scored the other Borgia goals.
Noah Simmons had two assists along with Ethan Mort. Zach Mort and Brent Lemon each had one assist.
Justin Mort earned the win in goal, stopping one shot.
Collin Farrell scored the Sullivan goal.
“In the second half, we really worked to get their defense moving to create holes to score,” Strohmeyer said. “Senior forward Ethan Mort ended the game with two goals and two assists. Our final goal was a preview for next year with freshman Anthony Strohmeyer getting the ball to sophomore Daniel Schmucher who found freshman Tyler Kromer in front of goal and Kromer buried it.”