Hosting 21-win Northwest in the final home match of the regular season, the St. Francis Borgia soccer Knights met the challenge Thursday, winning 4-1.
“It was a great win,” Borgia Head Coach Daniel Strohmeyer said. “Not at all the way I expected the game to go. Northwest has won 21 games, they have a player who has 27 goals, more than half of our team total, and they have a 6-5 goalkeeper who is talking to D1 schools. We come in at 9-9 playing some good soccer, but have not been able to beat any big schools.”
The Knights (10-9) open Class 1 District 4 play Tuesday at 7 p.m. in Westphalia. Borgia is seeded second and will take on No. 3 Missouri Military Academy at the Westphalia Knights of Columbus. The tournament is being hosted by Fatima.
Father Tolton Catholic is the top seed and gets a first-round bye. The winner of the Monday game between fourth-seeded Fatima and No. 5 Calvary Lutheran will play Tolton Tuesday at 5 p.m.
The championship game will be played Thursday at 6 p.m.
Against the Lions, Borgia opened scoring with 18:44 to go in the opening half. Adam Rickman knocked in a rebound to give the Knights the 1-0 lead. That’s how it stood at the half.
“I was surprised that we were controlling the ball early and creating chances,” Strohmeyer said. “They have a couple of really talented players, but our team defense was able to keep them under control. Joe Adolphson and Drew Fischer were our primary center backs and they played awesome by preventing Northwest to play into their striker and preventing any quality shots early.”
Zach Mort scored 8:40 into the second half to double the lead.
Vincent Strohmeyer netted a goal with 26:40 to play and the Knights led, 3-0.
“I told the boys the first 15 minutes of the second half would decide the game,” Daniel Strohmeyer said. “Northwest came out playing better in the second half and Justin Mort was forced to make some big saves. Then Zach Mort received a pass in the corner from Vincent Strohmeyer and dribbled through several defenders beat the keeper near post for our second goal. Then a few minutes later Vincent Strohmeyer received a ball off of a Northwest defenders head and hammered a across the goal to the far post for our third goal.”
After Northwest scored from a free kick, Rickman netted his second goal of the game with Zach Mort assisting with 5:15 left on the clock. That made it 4-1, and that’s how it ended.
Vincent Strohmeyer added an assist.
Justin Mort made 13 saves in goal for the win.
“It was a great all-around team win,” Daniel Strohmeyer said.