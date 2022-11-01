Hosting 21-win Northwest in the final home match of the regular season, the St. Francis Borgia soccer Knights met the challenge Thursday, winning 4-1.

“It was a great win,” Borgia Head Coach Daniel Strohmeyer said. “Not at all the way I expected the game to go. Northwest has won 21 games, they have a player who has 27 goals, more than half of our team total, and they have a 6-5 goalkeeper who is talking to D1 schools. We come in at 9-9 playing some good soccer, but have not been able to beat any big schools.”