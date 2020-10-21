Winter is coming and the soccer Blue Jays had an even record against teams in the North of their districts this week.
Washington (9-10, 2-6) scored a GAC Central win Tuesday at Ft. Zumwalt North (3-10-1, 1-7), 2-1, but fell at home Thursday against Francis Howell North (5-7, 2-5), also 2-1.
Zumwalt North
Luke Johnson and Drew Burge scored for Washington in Tuesday’s contest.
Burge and Travis Bieg each recorded an assist.
Caden Robertson recorded 11 saves.
Trent Menke scored for the Panthers on an assist from Ethan Busse.
Zumwalt North goalkeeper Davis Herbst recorded three saves.
Howell North
Timmy Boehlein put Washington ahead with a goal in the first half and the Jays remained ahead, 1-0, at halftime.
JT Grabowski and Joey Key scored for the Knights in the second period off assists from Cannon Murray and Ryan Dittmar.