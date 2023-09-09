Washington kicked off its first soccer tournament of the season with a split.
Washington (2-2) fell to Eureka (3-0), 5-0, Tuesday in the first round of the Pacific Tournament, but rebounded to defeat De Soto (0-4) Wednesday, 2-0.
De Soto
The shoe was on the other foot in the second round Wednesday as the Blue Jays went from the ones being shut out to the ones doing the shutting.
Goalkeeper Colin Briggs recorded seven saves on top of his clean sheet as Washington posted one tally in each half.
“We played a good defensive game and capitalized on some of the opportunities that we created,” Washington Head Coach Brian Dougherty said. “We are starting to figure ourselves out on the offensive and defensive side of the ball.”
Chris Jenner found the net in the opening half for the Blue Jays and Isaac Eckelkamp did the honors in the second period.
Elliot Dickman was credited with the assist on both goals.
“Elliot Dickman made some dangerous passes that Chris Jenner, highlight reel goal, and Isaac Eckelkamp were able to put away,” Dougherty said. “Colin Briggs commanded his box well and the defensive line minimized most of De Soto’s attack.”
Eureka
Led by a Kyle Rehg hat trick, the Wildcats shut out Washington in the opener.
“We played a very good Eureka team tight for 72 minutes,” Dougherty said. “We had a couple of lapses for the other eight minutes which ended up defining the game. I was happy with the toughness that we played with and making it difficult for Eureka to create chances.”
Following Rehg’s three goals, Carter Bone and Rylan Koester each posted a tally for the Wildcats.
Rehg and Blaize Beldner each recorded an assist.
Washington goalkeeper Mason Theis turned in 12 saves.
Ryan Rose earned the clean sheet between the pipes for Eureka with no saves.
Play continued at the event Wednesday and Thursday with Washington also playing De Soto and Pacific.
