Different circumstances and a different result.
Washington (10-11) scored a 4-0 home soccer win Wednesday against Pacific (6-7-2) in a rematch from earlier in the season.
In the first meeting, Pacific topped the Blue Jays, 2-1, a result that sent the Indians into the championship game of the Pacific Tournament.
“From the start we were pushing into their half and able to secure the ball, which lead to scoring chances. Cole (Click) opened the scoring for us after 10 minutes,” Washington Head Coach Derek Schriewer said. “We were in a good rhythm most of the first half and played one of our best halves. After Travis (Bieg) slid a ball onto the top of the box from the left flank, Trent (Pabst) struck an incredible goal off the half-volley that he finessed wonderfully into the far post side netting.”
Pacific was without six starters for the game, some of whom were thought to be able to return to play Thursday.
“I felt the younger guys played with a lot more confidence, but we just don’t have the horses to compete with them when they are at full strength,” Pacific Head Coach Jesse Knott said. “I definitely feel that if we are full strength you see a much closer game, similar to the first time we saw them in which we won.”
Washington had also been without multiple starters as recently as the night before.
Pabst, Click and Boston Tinsley each scored in the first half to build a 3-0 Washington lead at the intermission.
“Before half we scored a unique goal as Luke Johnson came in from the left flank and smashed a shot off the near post,” Schriewer said. “Then, it ricocheted quickly across the goal where Boston Tinsley headed home our third in the first half.”
Click added a second goal in the second half.
“Cole scored his second of the game from a delightful through-ball by Luke Johnson,” Schriewer said. “From there, we secured the shutout and rotated close to 20 players through the lineup.”
Micah Gargrave recorded the shutout in net for the Blue Jays with five saves.
Washington plays Tuesday on the road at Francis Howell North.
Pacific hosted Union Thursday and next plays at De Soto Monday at 6:30 p.m.