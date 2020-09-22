The soccer Blue Jays topped a week of intense league competition with a senior night win Thursday.
Washington (4-5, 1-3) defeated Ft. Zumwalt North (2-4-1, 1-2), 2-1. The Blue Jays fell to two undefeated conference foes Monday and Tuesday, including a 4-1 road loss at Wentzville Liberty (5-1, 1-0) Tuesday.
Zumwalt North
The visiting Panthers struck first with a goal by Sam Travis, assisted by Roman Merris.
“All of our seniors started and played very well as a group throughout the night,” Washington Head Coach Derek Schriewer said. “The night wasn’t all celebrations though. Zumwalt North took the lead around 10 minutes in when a long throw in made into our six-yard box and a Panther tipped it off a defender and past Caden (Robertson). After that mistake, Zumwalt North came out at a high tempo and pinned us back for a few possessions.”
Washington took just a few minutes to answer with the equalizer as Cole Click scored off an assist from a returning Boston Tinsley.
“Some key attacking players were subbed into the game and immediately made an impact,” Schriewer said. “After some good defensive work as strikers, Boston’s first in-game touch of the season, and he played a wonderful through-ball to an onside Cole who took the breakaway opportunity to score his seventh of the year.”
The score remained 1-1 through the half and all the way into the final minutes of regulation.
“Our possession in the second half may have been our best spells of the year in stringing passes together and switching the ball,” Schriewer said. “But despite controlling the game, the score remained tied for 35 minutes of the second half.”
Trent Pabst beat Zumwalt North goalie Davis Herbst from the top of the 18-yard box with less than three minutes remaining.
“(It was an) incredible goal to a very deserving player who is a real engine for us in the midfield,” Schriewer said.
Liberty
Washington played Ft. Zumwalt South the night before.
“We competed very well considering the high-paced passing we dealt with all night, but as coaches Brian (Dougherty) and I could see the fatigue in our players from the night before,” Washington Head Coach Derek Schriewer said.
Liberty led 2-0 at halftime.
Click put the Blue Jays on the scoreboard with a penalty kick, making the score 3-1 at the time.
Washington goalkeeper Caden Robertson made 13 saves.
Kaden Marsh’s hat trick led the Eagles. Ben Meyer added the other goal.
Parker Kessler, Blaine King and Aiden Moore each made an assist.
Patrick O’Day recorded four saves.
“Across both nights this week, we did have two (or) three potential starters unavailable due to some knocks and light injuries,” Scriewer said. “So, for back-to back nights against state contenders, we can take some pride in keeping those competitive matches. Now we have almost a month to continue improving until we see Liberty and FZS again, and hopefully at full strength.”
The Blue Jays are in action at the Hillsboro Tournament next week. They play Fox in the first round Monday at 4:30 p.m.