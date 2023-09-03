Washington doubled up Sullivan in the first half Tuesday, and that was enough for the soccer Blue Jays to start the season with a win.
Updated: September 4, 2023 @ 5:02 pm
Washington doubled up Sullivan in the first half Tuesday, and that was enough for the soccer Blue Jays to start the season with a win.
Washington (1-0) was able to open the boys soccer season with a 2-1 victory at home over Sullivan (1-2).
A scoreless second half helped the Blue Jays close out the win. Goalkeeper Colin Briggs made 11 saves to record the win.
Chris Jenner and Chase Humphries each found the back of the net for the Blue Jays with assists coming from Jack Garst and Bobby Laughlin.
Sullivan goalkeeper Alex Toews recorded eight saves.
Wyatt Kraus scored the Eagles’ goal unassisted.
Kraus dealt the game’s first blow in the 11th minute, cutting off a defender to take the ball and following through with a 25-yard smash into the net.
The Blue Jays were quick to equalize three minutes later as Laughlin played a free kick into the box from the gridiron 21-yard line and Humphries headed it in.
The second Washington goal came on a hustle play as Garst fired a kick from deep in Blue Jay territory out across midfield where Jenner beat three defenders to the ball and took it on a 30-yard breakaway to beat the keeper one-on-one.
Washington played a road game Thursday at North Point and will next play at the Pacific Tournament, starting Tuesday.
The Blue Jays play Eureka in the first round at 7:30 p.m.
