The Ft. Zumwalt South soccer Bulldogs completed the last step in a 10-0 sweep of the GAC Central Tuesday.
Zumwalt South (17-3, 10-0) notched a 1-0 victory against Washington (5-13, 1-7) at Scanlan Stadium to wrap the Bulldogs’ conference schedule.
“Playing the defending state champs for a second time in conference can be daunting, but our players were not intimidated,” Washington Head Coach Derek Schriewer said. “We had played them to one goal game through about 70 minutes in the first match, so there was belief amongst the team. In the first half, it was fairly evenly played with FZS in possession but scoring chances for both teams every 5-10 minutes.”
Ryley Gibbs scored the deciding goal in the first half, assisted by Ryan Harvatin.
Evan Baisch recorded three saves in the net for Zumwalt South.
Washington goalkeeper Micah Gargrave stopped a PK in the second half to keep it a one-goal game.
“The player struck the ball well, but Micah made a wonderful, fully outstretched diving save to keep it as a one goal game,” Schriewer said.
Washington played a portion of the second half with just 10 players and with Owen Burge taking over at goalkeeper after Gargrave was red-carded.
“FZS played a great through ball that left our backline and Micah in a tough spot,” Schriewer said. “ Micah came out to make a tackle but FZS striker beat him to the ball as he pushed it toward the corner flag. His momentum took him into Micah and a foul was called.”
“Playing with only 10 men and down 1-0, our boys played valiantly as we tied the second half, 0-0, against the defending state champs, improving on an early result.”
The Blue Jays finished out the week with road games Wednesday at Pacific and Thursday at Ft. Zumwalt East. The regular season wraps up Tuesday with Washington hosting Francis Howell North at 6:45 p.m.