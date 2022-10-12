A pair of goals in each half was a successful recipe for the Ft. Zumwalt North soccer Panthers Thursday.
Ft. Zumwalt North (9-4, 4-3) maintained a spot in the top half of the GAC Central standings with a 4-0 home win over Washington (4-10, 0-5).
“FZN is a good team who capitalized on their opportunities,” Washington Head Coach Brian Dougherty said. “We played them tough but couldn’t score on the chances we had. Colin Briggs made a couple of great saves to keep us in the game. We continue to see progress in each GAC game we play.”
Goals were scored by Alex Cameron, Matt Cannon, Joey Linneman and Colin Seerey.
Roman Merris, Reese Wilson, Cameron and Cannon were each credited with assists.
Goalkeeper Kaleb Wilson recorded the shutout, making three saves.
Washington next plays Tuesday, hosting Ft. Zumwalt South at 7:30 p.m.
