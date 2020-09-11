The goals came quickly Thursday at Ft. Zumwalt East.
A total of six goals were scored in the first half as the Lions (1-1, 1-0) went on to a 5-3 home win over the Washington soccer Jays (1-2, 0-1).
Orchard Farm (2-0) blanked Washington, 2-0, Friday.
Zumwalt East
The Blue Jays were down at halftime, 4-2. Both teams added one goal in the second period.
Timmy Boehlein, Cole Click and Luke Johnson did the scoring for Washington.
Boehlein’s goal was the first of the contest, giving the Jays the early lead.
“From the start, the game was being played at a higher tempo than Tuesday (against Sullivan) and FZE was controlling play in our half,” Head Coach Derek Schriewer said. “Our defense was organized and working well to prevent chances. We broke through first when Owen Burge from half field played the ball past FZE’s defense to Timmy Boehlein, who struck it cleanly past the goalie.”
Burge was credited with the assist.
After two East goals, Click tied the score back at 2-2 with a 40-foot shot.
Zumwalt East gained the lead on a penalty kick and then added a quick counter for a goal in the closing minutes of the half.
The Lions extended the lead to three by striking first in the second half.
“Down by three, I was impressed by our work rate and desire to make the game tight again,” Schriewer said. “A few chances were missed to narrow the gap, but late on Luke Johnson got on the scoresheet with a great free kick.”
Goalkeeper Caden Robertson made seven saves.
Dom Mrazik did the bulk of the offensive work for the Lions with a hat trick.
Michael Brophy added a goal and an assist.
Gavin Roemerman scored once.
Nathan Massey and Carter Woodward each made an assist.
Carlos Pulido earned the win in the Zumwalt East net with six saves.
Orchard Farm
Dylan Hazel and Harry Reineke split the shutout in the net for the Eagles, each with two saves.
Michael Bhat scored both of the goals, assisted by Ethan Bromaghim and Kyle Prinster.
Washington is at the Pacific Tournament this week, next playing Wednesday against De Soto at 7:15 p.m.