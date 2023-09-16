The GAC Central boys soccer scheduled is never a kind one.
Washington (2-5, 0-2) dropped its first two conference outings of the season Tuesday and Thursday in a pair of home matches with Ft. Zumwalt East (5-1, 1-1), an 8-0 loss, and Ft. Zumwalt South (3-4, 2-2), a 2-0 loss.
Washington played to a 0-0 halftime tie with Zumwalt South Thursday, a step forward after Tuesday’s match ended two minutes prior to full time when the visiting Lions reached their eighth goal.
“We played a very good game against South,” Washington Head Coach Brian Dougherty said. “We were good defensively and kept South from creating quality chances. A couple of bounces didn’t go our way but we played the most complete game so far this year. We had some good transition moments and hopefully we will be able to capitalize on them in the next game.”
Ft. Zumwalt East led, 3-0, at the half Tuesday, and scored their fifth goal of the second half to make it 8-0 and conclude the game in the 78th minute.
Washington goalkeeper Colin Briggs turned in 23 saves in that contest.
Zumwalt East divided goalkeeping duties between Carlos Pulido and Danny Monroy, who shared the shutout with one save apiece.
Kasen Aldridge tallied a hat trick for the Lions, adding two assists.
Scotty Porter netted a brace.
Rafa Chica-Garcia scored a goal and was credited with an assist.
Josh Moore and Jax Rodermund each scored once.
Nathan Missey, Reese Otte, Owen Podmore and Donovan West each earned an assist.
Statistics from Thursday’s match were not available at print deadline.
Washington is playing at the Hillsboro Tournament next week where they will face Hillsboro, Bishop DuBourg and Fredericktown in pool play, starting with a 3:30 p.m. match time against the host Hawks Monday.
