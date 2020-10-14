Wentzville Liberty is the only team left in the GAC Central that can catch Ft. Zumwalt South in the boys soccer standings.
Liberty (9-3, 5-1) kept itself in contention Tuesday with an 8-0 victory on the road at Washington (7-9, 1-5), 8-0. Washington also fell at home Thursday to Ft. Zumwalt East (6-7, 4-4)
Between the league games, Washington scored a 2-1 win at Union Wednesday. That game is covered elsewehere in this section.
“Thursday night was a fitness test for us after a double overtime win over Union the night before,” Washington Head Coach Derek Schriewer said. “On top of that, it was our third game in as many days without five key players. All in all we kept the game tight enough to win it but couldn’t score our chances.”
Ft. Zumwalt South holds an 8-0 league mark with two games left to play. Liberty still has four league games on its schedule.
Liberty
The Eagles’ eight goals came from seven different sources Tuesday.
Blaine King scored twice. Gordo Garcia, Kaden Marsh, Liam Merino, Gavin Netzel, Neil Sinclair and Paul Valenti all scored once.
Valenti was credited with two assists, as was Joe Patrico.
Carson Nolan and Marsh each made one assist.
Liberty goalkeeper Patrick O’Day made four saves.
Micah Gargrave played in the net for 60 minutes and made eight saves for the Blue Jays.
Travis Bieg turned in five saves in 20 minutes as goalkeeper.
Zumwalt East
Zumwalt East held a 1-0 halftime lead.
Trent Pabst’s goal tied the score early in the second half, but two Zumwalt East goals in the period made the difference.
“They scored early in the first half and our guys looked tired after five minutes,” Schriewer said. “Somehow my guys kept pushing and played to the last minute.”
Holden Kocher, Dom Mrazik and Carter Woodward each scored for the visiting Lions.
Michael Brophy and Mrazik were each credited with an assist.
Carlos Pulido made four saves in the net for Zumwalt East.
Washington is next in action Monday at St. Clair, starting at 5 p.m.