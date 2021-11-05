The Washington boys soccer team rolled into the postseason on a four-game winning streak.
However, that streak and the season concluded Saturday as Jefferson City (13-10), the No. 3 seed in Class 3 District 4, topped the No. 6 Blue Jays (9-14), 2-1, in the district quarterfinals.
Washington Head Coach Derek Schriewer, who led the Blue Jays to a Class 3 state runner-up finish in 2017, said the game will be his last.
“My high school soccer career has come to an end,” Schriewer said. “(A) two-plus-hour bus ride to Jeff City for a rather disappointing result. Our boys played their hearts out and battled for 80 minutes against a very organized Jeff City Jays team. We were able to control the game for the most part as it was a midfield battle. Our backline did a phenomenal job shutting down their top player, No. 25, throughout the first half, and that forced Jeff City to come out with a different look in the second half.”
After a scoreless first half, James Zablon netted a brace in the second half to put Jefferson City ahead, 2-0.
“The officiating was reasonable in the first half, but the dark arts employed by Jeff City along with an imbalance of yellow cards between us and them would prove to be an uphill battle,” Schriewer said. “The opening goal came from phantom call in which Jeff city was playing down the left flank, and as they approached the 18-yard box, Darren Armfield lunged to win the ball and was bodied to the ground by No. 25, but suddenly the referee calls a foul on the previous play despite having provided no sign of advantage and awards Jeff City a free kick.”
Washington got on the scoreboard later in the half as senior Logan Heather came through with a rebound for his first goal of the season to bring the Blue Jays back within one in the final 10 minutes.
“We won the possession battle 60 to 40 in the second half but were never allowed to build plays because of their persistent fouling,” Schriewer said. “They received zero yellow cards despite three of their players accumulating five-plus fouls in the second half and mostly against the same WHS players. Simultaneously, we were issued two yellow cards for trying to have conversations with the referee about calls and to understand what we can or cannot do.
“Kudos to Jeff City for taking the opportunities given to them, but the better team didn’t win on Saturday,” he said.
Capital City High School hosted Saturday’s district games.
Each of the higher seeds advanced through Saturday’s games in the district. Jefferson City played No. 2 Capital City in the semifinal round Monday, and No. 1 Rockwood Summit matched up with No. 4 Rolla.