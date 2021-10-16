Washington boys soccer came through in the clutch, scoring an overtime goal Thursday to record the team’s first league win of the season.
Washington (5-12, 1-6) broke a 1-1 tie at Francis Howell North (7-8-1, 2-5) with a score in the extra period.
In other action this week, Washington fell at home to Ft. Zumwalt North (7-8, 2-6) Tuesday, 3-0.
Scoring information and statistics were not available for Thursday’s win at print deadline.
Zumwalt North
The visiting squad held a 1-0 halftime lead before adding two goals in the second period.
Roman Merris netted a brace for the Panthers and added an assist.
AJ Wickerham notched the team’s other goal.
Matt Cannon and Patrick Waidmann were credited with assists.
Panther goalie Kaleb Wilson made five saves.
The Blue Jays went to Francis Howell North Thursday. The team returns home Tuesday to host Ft. Zumwalt South at 6:45 p.m.