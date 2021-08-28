The Washington defense held firm in the two rounds of preseason play on its home field Tuesday.
Hosting Waynesville and Rolla in a boys soccer jamboree, the Blue Jays netted a 1-0 lead against Waynesville and ended in a 0-0 tie with Rolla. Both matches were composed of one 35-minute period.
“Zero goals allowed, and our pressure was high all over the field for both halves,” Washington Head Coach Derek Schriewer said. “We found some good looking sequences in the attack, despite only one goal on the night. All 21 players featured performed well, and I was impressed how we adapted to each team we faced last night as Waynesville and Rolla each have their unique style.”
Waynesville sought to maintain control of the ball primarily in its own half of the field. The Blue Jays were able to create offense off a throw-in to junior Cole Click, who took the ball into the box and passed to the other side of the net where senior Travis Bieg was waiting to head it in.
Micah Gargrave recorded the shutout in the Washington net in both scrimmages.
“(He had) assistance from veteran defenders Owen Burge and Lucas Yates,” Schriewer said. “Boston Tinsley was very active and vocal on the field. Some players who were on the fringe between JV and varsity had their chance to prove themselves, leaving (me) with some difficult decisions.”
The Blue Jays open the season at home Tuesday against Sullivan at 6:45 p.m.