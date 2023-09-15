The Pacific soccer Indians suffered just their second loss of the season Monday.
Pacific (5-2) fell at home to Rolla (2-3), 2-1.
Gage Clark continued his scoring run for the Indians, adding his eighth goal of the season.
Goalkeeper Drew Beffa returned to the net for the Indians after a game away.
Pacific plays next week at the Hillsboro Tournament where they are assigned to the White Group along with Seckman, Lutheran South and Fox.
