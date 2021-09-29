The Pacific soccer Indians will be looking to put pool play behind them Saturday.
Pacific (4-7) was swept in pool play this week at the Hillsboro Tournament, starting Tuesday with a 1-0 loss to Lutheran South (2-4). The Indians also fell to Perryville (8-1) Wednesday, 4-0, and Seckman (6-2) Thursday, 4-0.
The Indians will play in the seventh-place game Saturday at 10 a.m.
Lutheran South
After a scoreless first half, Christian Pittman scored the deciding goal for the Lancers off an assist from Henry Brink.
Jacob Offerman recorded the shutout with 10 saves.
“The squad played 11 men the whole game with no subs as JV was playing in another tournament,” Pacific Head Coach Steve Smith said. “Players battled until the last second and it felt like I came we were going to come back tie and win. Although that wasn’t the result we wanted, truly admire how much character the players showed in last night’s game. They never gave in.”
Perryville
Ty Baudendistel shut out the Indians, recording three saves.
All four of the Pirate goals came in the first half.
Dayton Strattman led with a brace.
Carson Adams and Bryce Brewer each added a goal.
Eli Angle, Carter Blechle and Adam Green all recorded assists.
Seckman
The Jaguars put one goal in the net in the first half and the score remained 1-0 most of the way.
“We were only down 0-1 with 17 minutes left to go in the game and a couple golden opportunities were snuffed away by their keeper,” Smith said. “It was an important game because we were playing for a chance to play in the third-place game.” Disappointing result of course but we’re playing better, more confident soccer. If we get healthy down the road, we have a chance to surprise some teams.
Alex Sullivan earned the shutout with seven saves.
Layne Patterson scored a hat trick with Dominic Grasso adding the other goal.
Assists were recorded by Owen Bates, mason Downing, Tyler Kuhn and Isaiah Vu.